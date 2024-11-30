239 trainees, including 29 women, graduate from Naval Academy

The Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, hosted its Passing Out Parade (POP) today, marking the culmination of rigorous training for 239 trainees, including Midshipmen from the 107th Indian Naval Academy Course and cadets from various Naval Orientation Courses. Among the graduates were 29 women trainees and eight international cadets from four countries, showcasing the academy’s global outreach and inclusive training programs.

The ceremonial parade was reviewed by Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), who awarded medals to meritorious trainees. Hc was accompanied by Shashi Tripathi, President of the Naval Welfare & Wellness Association (NWWA). Other dignitaries included Vice Admiral V Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, and Vice Admiral CR Praveen Nair, Commandant, INA.

The President’s Gold Medal for the B.Tech course was awarded to Midshipman Ayush Kumar Singh, while Midshipman Karan Singh and Midshipman Kartikey V Vernekar received the CNS Silver and FOC-in-C South Bronze Medals, respectively. Women trainees were prominently recognized, with SLt Isha Shah receiving the CNS Gold Medal for the 39th Naval Orientation Course (Regular), while SLt Mathi Nesiga T earned the Commandant INA Silver Medal and the Zamorin Trophy for best all-round woman cadet.

In his address, Admiral Tripathi highlighted the integration of international trainees as a testament to the INA’s world-class facilities and its role in strengthening foreign cooperation. He emphasized the timeless qualities of military leadership—courage, resilience, and integrity—urging the newly commissioned officers to uphold these values.

“The weight of national security rests on your shoulders. Wear it with pride, carry it with honor, and never falter in its service,” the CNS remarked, inspiring the graduates as they prepare to embark on their careers in service of the nation.