K’taka home minister under attack for insensitive remarks on molestation of woman in Bengaluru

An incident of molestation of a woman in broad daylight in a Bengaluru colony has the opposition blasting the government for deteriorating law and order in the city and singling out the state home minister for his insensitive remarks on the ghastly incident.

An insensitive remark of state home minister G Parameshwara that such small incidents do take place in a big city like Bengaluru triggered off a barrage of attacks from the opposition BJP, taking the home minister to task for such an insensitive comment.

No amount of explanations that he, as a minister, always kept urging the police to maintain strict vigil for even such incidents — fell on deaf ears and were ignored — as BJP leader after leader condemned the insensitive comments of the state home minister.

An incident of April 3 that went viral on social media has a man following two women in a narrow lane and then grabbing one of the ladies from behind, molesting her, and running away. Though the victim has not filed any report, perhaps out of fear, the police took cognisance of the incident suo motu, filed a case, and are investigating.

But, after the state home minister spoke on the subject, the first to blast off was BJP spokesperson G Prashanth, who said, “This is such an insensitive remark. Is he normalising sexual assault and crimes against women? He is shying away from responsibility and doesn’t want to be accountable.”

Then former deputy CM and now BJP MLA Ashwath Narayan said, ”The groping incident is condemnable. But the home minister’s response is disgusting and demotivating. People are losing confidence because of these incidents and statements. His statement shows how helpless he is as a home minister.”

Home Minister Parameshwara said that everything that needs to be done as per law will be done. “I have also instructed our commissioner to increase beat patrolling,” the minister said.

Police officials say that an investigation is underway after an FIR has been registered under sections 74,75, and 78 of the BNS.