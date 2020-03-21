Twenty-two rebel Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh with Jyotiraditya Scindia, who defected to BJP, met the BJP President JP Nadda on Saturday. These rebel leaders also include six ministers in the Kamal Nath government.

As per the reports, these 22 Congress MLAs have taken the primary membership of the party.

Apart from the 22 MLAs and Jyotiraditya Scindia, two key leaders in Madhya Pradesh – Narendra Tomar and Kailash Vijayvargiya were also present.

On Friday, in a surprising move, Kamal Nath resigned from the Chief Ministerial post before the floor test.

After Assembly Speaker N P Prajapati accepted the resignation of the remaining 16 MLAs on Thursday the Kamal Nath government was struggling to prove its majority in the floor test which was due on Friday.

“I have accepted the resignation of the 16 MLAs who have filed petition in the Supreme Court. Based on what they have stated there, I am accepting resignation of these 16 MLAs also,” Prajapati said.

After the speaker accepted the resignation of 16 more MLAs on Thursday night, the strength of Congress has come down to 92 from 108. The strength of the House has also been reduced to 206.

The political drama in Madhya Pradesh started after senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from party.

In his letter to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, he wrote, “While my aim and purpose remain the same as it has always been from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and country, I believe I am unable to do this anymore within this party.”

As per the reports, the BJP will stake claim to form the next government after the formal meeting of the legislature party meeting. The meeting was scheduled on Saturday, but it was postponed for Monday due to the threat of deadly coronavirus.