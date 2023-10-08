2024 LS polls will be held on the issue of caste census: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, while claiming that the 2024 Lok Sabha polls would be held on the issue of caste census issue, said that now no government can avoid enumerating castes in the country.

He said that Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sharad Yadav and Lalu Prasad Yadav had demanded caste census in the past and the the government of that time also did the census but they never allowed the figures to come out.

“The survey conducted in Bihar today has raised a new hope. Now whether it is the government of Delhi or anywhere else, caste census will have to be conducted,” SP President Yadav said in a statement on Sunday.

Yadav said: “Caste census will at least reveal what is the nature of our population and how we can help those poor people. If policies are made under caste census, then Baba Saheb’s vision of social justice will be fulfilled.”

He said that Congress is now in favor of caste census which is a miracle. He said, the party workers will come out with the ideas of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia and will go door to door and tell how the BJP has created a crisis for the Constitution.

Along with the new Lok Sabha, the Bharatiya Janata Party is also preparing to change the Constitution of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, he further alleged.