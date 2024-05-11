Logo

# India

Akhilesh Yadav put full force in Kannauj on last day of campaigning

Akhilesh Yadav conducted a 16-km long road show in Kannauj today from Bhagat Singh Square of Bidhuna to Erwa Katra. Huge crowd welcomed the SP President throughout the route.

Statesman News Service | Kannauj | May 11, 2024 9:44 pm

Akhilesh Yadav put full force in Kannauj on last day of campaigning

Photo: Akhilesh Yadav during campaign in Kannauj

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on the last day of the campaign put on his entire strength in Kannauj Lok Sabha seat on Saturday from where he is the party candidate for the fourth time.

Voting in Kannauj will be held in the fourth phase of May 13.

Akhilesh Yadav said that till the voting takes place, people should help us by going door-to-door and asking for votes. Our friends and supporters will go door to door asking for votes and will make the Samajwadi Party victorious, he said.

He said that this election of 2024 will determine not only our future but also the future of the coming generations.

He said that on one side there are people who want to abolish the Constitution and want to destroy the Constitution and on the other there are people from the Samajwadi Party and INDIA bloc, who want to save the Constitution.

Akhilesh Yadav said that the BJP government gave unemployment, inflation and injustice. There is no class left which has not been insulted by the BJP government. He said that till now these people have done as much injustice as they could, he said.

