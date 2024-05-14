Agniveer scheme will be scrapped after INDIA bloc forms government at the Centre: Rahul Gandhi

INDIA bloc will scrap Agniveeer scheme after forming the government at the Centre, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, who addressed a joint election rally along with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav here.

He also attacked the NDA over its failure to address the problem of the youth of the country, adding that the INDIA bloc is protecting the Constitution, whereas the BJP wants to destroy the Constitution.

Rahul Gandhi, while campaigning for the party candidate Pradeep Jain Aditya, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi waived off loans worth Rs 16 lakh crore of 22 billionaires, whereas the UPA government had waived off loans worth Rs 72000 crore of farmers.

He said that when the INDIA bloc government is formed, the amount of loan that the PM has waived off for the billionaires, will be sent to the accounts of the poor.

“We will prepare a list of poor families under Mahalaxmi Yojana and will send Rs 8,500 every month to the bank account of a woman from every poor family. The BJP has created 22 billionaires. We will create crores of millionaires in the country,” he announced.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said that one lakh farmers have committed suicide in the last 10 years under the BJP government.

“The farmers have been cheated. The youth have not got jobs. Papers get leaked again and again. If the INDIA bloc government is formed after June 4, we will end Agniveer scheme, and will control inflation,” he said.

Yadav said that after four phases of elections, those who are knowledgeable would know that the graph of the BJP is falling.

Targeting the BJP, Akhilesh Yadav said that our farmers are troubled under this BJP government. Our farmers were looted, when the farmer brought a sack of fertilizer, the fertilizer sack was also stolen and when the DAP farmer went to buy, he had to buy nano urea, he said.

“Whenever any examination was held in UP, their papers were cancelled. Papers of all the examinations were leaked. We the people of INDIA alliance are going with the assurance that after June 4, the government is going to be formed, not only will there be job opportunities but we will also end the Agniveer Yojana,” he claimed.

Akhilesh Yadav said the BJP people forcefully got people vaccinated. Those who have got vaccinated will get heart disease soon. All medicines have become expensive. The poor are not getting treatment, he added.

“We will improve the quality of ration for the poor; will increase the quantity, and will also provide free pulses along with flour,” he said.