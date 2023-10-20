2024 LS polls all about saving Constitution, democracy: Akhilesh Yadav

Reiterating that there is a big threat to the Constitution if the BJP comes to power for the third time in the country, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Friday claimed that there is a conspiracy by the saffron party now to take away the voting rights of the people.

He said the 2024 Lok Sabha election is all about saving the Constitution and democracy. “It is the responsibility of all of us to save the Constitution and democracy. The future will be saved only if the Constitution is saved. Everyone has to understand that the Lok Sabha elections will also decide the future of the future generation,” he said.

“Therefore, we have a big challenge and a long fight ahead of us. When I came in the last assembly elections, seeing the crowd I felt that I would win all the seats. But when the results came, our account was not even opened in the district. Actually, you won but the officials defeated us,” he alleged.

Advertisement

Reacting sharply to the statement of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamalnath over SP’s candidates in the assembly polls, Akhilesh Yadav charged that the Congress leaders in MP are hand in glove with theBJP.

“The Congress has ditched us in MP by not leaving any seat for the coalition,” he alleged, adding that the Congress leaders were giving statements that will only weaken the INDIA alliance.

The SP supremo, while addressing a training camp of the party cadres here on Friday, appealed to the workers and leaders not to fight amongst themselves.

“If you keep fighting, you will be left out in the 2024 elections. Our fight may be on the stage but not in the field. We may be a part of the alliance but let us not forget PDA as only PDA can defeat NDA. We formed an alliance with the BSP in 2019 Lok Sabha polls but lost because the booths were weak. The alliance will not help us but the workers will,” he said.

Reacting to the seven years imprisonment awarded to the party’s senior leader Mohammad Azam Khan, his wife and son on two birth certificates, Akhilesh Yadav alleged that Azam Khan is being tortured for political reasons.

“Those who hold senior positions have two certificates. It is common but only Azam Khan has been punished. We hope Azam Khan will come out soon and work for the party,” he added.