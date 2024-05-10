INDIA bloc welcomes bail to Kejriwal; slams BJP for ‘silencing’ oppn

Leaders from parties of INDIA bloc on Friday welcomed the interim bail granted to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said the bid to “silence” the Opposition by the BJP is “backfiring” on the ruling dispensation.

“We welcome the intervention by the honourable Supreme Court in granting the bail to Mr Arvind Kejriwal,” said Congress’ Chairman of Media and Publicity Department Pawan Khera in a video after the SC granted interim bail to Kejriwal, who is also the convenor of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, “We also hope that the prime minister gets enough time after 4th of June when he becomes the former Prime Minister of India to introspect sitting in Sabarmati Ashram and the kind of politics he had indulged into.”

“We hope that the former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren also gets justice,” he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Chairperson Mamata Banerjee wrote on X, “I am very happy to see that Arvind Kejriwal has got interim bail. It will be very helpful in the context of the current elections.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja said, “CPI welcomes the interim bail granted to AAP convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal by the Supreme Court, despite ED’s vehement opposition to it. Importantly, SC’s observation that it took ED two years to initiate action against Arvind Kejriwal suggests that the timing of his arrest, right before elections, was not above suspicion and could be politically motivated.”

He also expressed hope that former Jharkhand CM Soren and other leaders who were “targeted for their opposition to the BJP” will also get relief.

“People of the country are fed-up with the vendetta politics of the BJP and will show them the door on 4th June,” Raja wrote on X.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote on X, “And big win for Arvind Kejriwal ji as SC steps in to grant him interim bail.”

She said, “The bid to silence the opposition by BJP is backfiring on them. We Won’t be silenced, won’t bend, won’t give in come what may. Bharat is watching, India is winning! Jai Hind.”

The Supreme Court on Friday granted 21-day interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal till June 1 in connection with the excise policy scam.