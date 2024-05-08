UP: Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati clash over removal of Akash Anand

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) National President Mayawati has hit back at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for his statement on the removal of Akash Anand from the post of the BSP’s National Coordinator.

She said that it would be better if the extreme anti-Dalit SP does not comment or worry about what is going on in the BSP organization.

“Instead of this, the SP leadership should only worry about the condition of their own families and the candidates of their Yadav community, who have been fielded in the elections and the condition of all of them is very bad,” she said.

The BSP supremo, in her statement released on Twitter on Wednesday, said that as always, the behavior, character and face of the SP is that of a party that is strongly opposed to the rights of Dalits, extremely backward people and the reservation given to them in the Constitution.

“Abolishing reservation in promotion and tearing up the Bill in this regard in Parliament are such actions which are difficult to forgive. Also, changing the names of the districts, parks, universities, etc., created by the BSP government in the name of great saints, gurus and great men born in the Bahujan community due to casteist thinking are such actions of the SP government, which is recorded as a black history of the country,” she commented on the SP.

Reaction of Mayawati came after SP President Akhilesh Yadav said that the BSP has lost the election in this election. Without naming Mayawati, he said that the top leadership of BSP has made a major reshuffle in the organization due to this failure. He was referring to the removal of Akash Anand from the post of Mayawati’s successor as well as National Coordinator of the BSP.

Akhilesh said through X that whatever step the BSP has taken to bring major changes in its organization is an internal matter of the party. Actually, the real reason behind this is that the BSP does not see a single seat coming. Most of the traditional supporters of the BSP are also voting for the INDI alliance this time to save the Constitution and reservation.

The SP President said that the BSP is taking this as a failure of its organization. That is why their top leadership is making such a big reshuffle in the organization, but now the game is out of the BSP’s hands, Akhilesh Yadav further wrote in his post on social media.

Akhilesh Yadav said that in these circumstances, we appeal to all the voters not to waste their votes. Vote for the candidates of India Alliance, who are fighting from the front to save the Constitution of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and also save reservation along with the Constitution. If you want to save the Constitution, reservation and your honor, then cast your vote for the candidates of SP and INDI Alliance, he appealed.

