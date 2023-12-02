20-year-old Indian held captive at home in US, thrashed for months; 3 detained

The Missouri Police have apprehended three individuals accused of unlawfully confining and assaulting a 20-year-old Indian student. The rescued student, who arrived in the US from India last year to pursue studies at Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, is currently undergoing medical treatment for multiple bone fractures, lacerations, and injuries across his body. The victim, whose identity remains undisclosed, endured captivity for more than seven months at the hands of one of his cousins and two other men.

During this period, he was denied access to restroom facilities, subjected to physical abuse, and coerced into labour across three residences, according to law enforcement. The incident came to light when a ‘concerned citizen’ reported the situation to the police.

Upon arriving at the rural highway residence in St Charles County, the authorities arrested the accused, identified as Venkatesh R Sattaru (35) (the primary suspect and the victim’s cousin), 23-year-old Sravan Varma Penumetcha, and 27-year-old Nikhil Verma Penmatsa. The charges against them include human trafficking, kidnapping, and assault.

The police investigation revealed that the student was taken to Sattaru’s home in April, where he was compelled to perform chores, work full days at Sattaru’s IT company, and complete additional evening tasks. Additionally, Sattaru would instruct the other two defendants to physically assault the victim over a livestream, escalating the violence if the victim did not scream loudly enough.

According to the victim’s statements to the police, Sattaru holds significant wealth and power in India, with political and law enforcement connections. Throughout the ordeal, the student was confined to a basement, forced to sleep on an unfinished floor, and lacked access to bathroom facilities. He resorted to scavenging for food in nearby restaurant dumpsters.

Providing further details, the police characterized the incident as “absolutely inhumane and unconscionable.” The three homes where crime took place were owned by Sattaru in Defiance, Dardenne Prairie, and O’Fallon. Investigators identified Sattaru as the ringleader, residing in the O’Fallon home with his wife and children. In addition to the aforementioned charges, Sattaru faces charges of human trafficking for slavery and contributing to human trafficking through the misuse of documentation.