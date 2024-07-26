Kamala Harris calls for ceasefire in Gaza

US puts Manipur, Meghalaya on ‘high risk’ list in latest travel advisory
The United States State Department has updated its travel advisory for India, placing particular emphasis on the northeastern states of Manipur and Meghalaya.
In first public remarks on a foreign policy issue as the presumptive Democratic nominee for President, US Vice-President Kamala Harris on Thursday called for Israel and Hamas to agree on the ceasefire deal under negotiation.
“Let’s get the deal done so we can get a cease-fire to end the war,” Harris said in brief remarks to reporters after a meeting with the visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“Let’s bring the hostages home, and let’s provide much-needed relief to the Palestinian people.”
It was unusual for the Vice-President to address reporters after a White House visit by a foreign leader. The President does it. But Washington D.C. is passing through an unusual changeover as President Joe Biden has ended his re-election bid and endorsed his Vice- President to take over the ticket, while he remains the President serving out the rest of his term which he will finish as a “lame duck” President after the November elections.
Harris’ remarks were widely anticipated as her first on a foreign policy issue after taking over the Democratic presidential ticket. She hewed close to the Biden administration’s line on the Israel-Hamas conflict, saying she recognised Israel’s right to defend itself but it was important how it did it, which was echoing a widely felt disquiet with the killings and devastation in Gaza.
