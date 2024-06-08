2 Police Constables among 4 employees with terror links dismissed in J&K

Two police constables were among four employees dismissed by the Jammu and Kashmir Government on Saturday on the charges of links with Pakistan backed terrorist outfits.

These employees had links with the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr outfits and over ground workers (OGWs) of various terror outfits, reports said. The other two employees included a government teacher and an assistant lineman of the Jal Shakti Department.

A government spokesman said these terminations have been done under the Article 311 of the Constitution of India for their involvement in anti-national activities.

The activities of these employees had come to the adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as they found them involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the State, such as involvement in terror related activities.

Police constables, Abdul Rehman Dar and Ghulam Rasool Bhat, residents of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, have been dismissed for allegedly ferrying arms and ammunition for terrorists and also supplying camouflage uniforms to them.

Being posted in the police armoury, Bhat was allegedly supplying weapons and ammunition from there to terrorists. He was linked to the terrorist ecosystem, through a network of OGWs, who were operating at the behest of terrorist outfits based in Pakistan.

Shabeer Ahmad Wani, a teacher in the Education Department, has been an active member of Jamat-e-Islam (JeI), a proscribed separatist association having tangible links with terrorist organizations. He played a substantial role in strengthening JeI and creating a network of people among JeI sympathizers. Various FIRs have been registered against him because of his direct involvement in inciting and leading an unlawful assembly of mob instigating rioting and violence in DH Pora, during the 2016 unrest, said the government spokesman.

He continues to be a hardcore OGW of banned terror outfits, in particular the HM and his affiliation has perpetually aided terrorist activities in and around Kulgam, collecting information for facilitating attacks, clandestinely. Anayatullah Shah Pirzada, Assistant Lineman in the Jal Shakti department is accused to be a terrorist associate/OGW of Al-Badr Mujahideen, a proscribed terror outfit. He worked covertly in a variety of ways to support the agenda of terrorists, the spokesman said.

Pirzada had direct association with dreaded terrorists like Yousuf Baloch and Tameem, who were the Commanders of Al-Badr Mujahideen, operating at different times in Kashmir. A satellite phone, hand grenades etc were recovered from his possession.