Shah hails more outfits snapping ties with Hurriyat in Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said under the Narendra Modi government, the spirit of unity rules Jammu and Kashmir, as another Hurriyat Conference affiliate organisation in Kashmir rejected the separatist ideology.

Welcoming the move, Shah wrote on X, “Another Hurriyat affiliate organization, Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, has rejected separatism, declaring complete commitment to the unity of Bharat. I sincerely welcome their move. Till now as many as 12 Hurriyat-linked organizations have broken off from secessionism, restoring trust in the Constitution of India.

Advertisement

“This is a victory of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s vision for Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,” he said.

Advertisement

During the recent visit of the Home Minister to Srinagar, three separatist groups in Kashmir officially severed ties with the Hurriyat Conference and pledged their loyalty to the Constitution of India. Shah said that significant progress has been achieved in dismantling the separatist ideology in J&K.

Hailing the development Shah wrote on X; “Three more organizations, namely Jammu Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Democratic League, and Kashmir Freedom Front, disassociate themselves from the Hurriyat. It is a prominent demonstration of the people’s trust in the Constitution of India within the valley”.

“Modi Ji’s vision for a united and powerful Bharat stands even more bolstered today, as so far 11 such organizations have shunned separatism, proclaiming unwavering support for it”, Shah added.

It is worth mentioning that four separatist groups affiliated with the Hurriyat Conference, J&K Tahreeqi Isteqlal, J&K Tahreek-I-Istiqamat, J&K People’s Movement and the Democratic Political Movement, had last month abandoned separatism and expressed their faith in the vision of a unified India under the PM Modi.