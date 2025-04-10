J&K Chief Secretary visits iconic bridges ahead of Katra-Srinagar rail link inauguration by PM

Ahead of the expected inauguration of the Katra–Srinagar rail service by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 19 April, J&K Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Thursday conducted an exhaustive visit to two of the region’s most iconic rail engineering landmarks—the Anji Khad Bridge and the world’s highest railway bridge over the Chenab River in the Reasi district.

The Chief Secretary was accompanied by the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, the Deputy Commissioner and Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi, senior officers from the Northern Railway, and other local officers from the civil administration and police department.

Advertisement

Recognising the immense potential of these architectural marvels, the Chief Secretary called for their immediate promotion as key tourist destinations. He emphasised that both sites, due to their engineering brilliance and scenic location, deserve to be integrated into the broader tourism circuit of the region.

Advertisement

Highlighting the proximity of these sites to the holy shrine of Vaishno Devi, the Chief Secretary advised that the pilgrims visiting the cave shrine should be encouraged to also visit Anji-Khad and the Chenab Rail Bridge.

This, he observed, would not only diversify the tourism offerings of the region but also serve as a catalyst for local economic development, generating employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for the local youth.

In his interaction with the district administration, the Chief Secretary directed the officials to explore the development of supporting infrastructure and visitor amenities around both the locations.

He also stressed the need for installing informative signage and display boards at the sites. These boards, he said, should highlight the unique technological and structural features of these bridges.