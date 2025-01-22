2 Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Jharkhand

Two naxals, including a woman, were killed following an encounter with security forces in Upperghat area of Bermo subdivision, Bokaro district of Jharkhand on Wednesday. Two policemen were also injured in the incident.

The clash took place in the dense forests of Banshi and Jarwa, under the Naxal-affected Penk Narayanpur police station jurisdiction.

The woman Naxalite killed in the operation is believed to be the wife of Ranvijay Mahto, a notorious Naxalite with a Rs 15 lakh bounty on his head. Mahto had been arrested just a day earlier in Chandrapura. The operation remains ongoing, with security forces working to neutralize the remaining Naxalite threat.

Following Mahto’s arrest, the Bokaro Superintendent of Police (SP) received intelligence about a six-member armed Naxalite group hiding in the forests of Jarwa and Banshi. Acting swiftly, a joint operation was launched involving the Jharkhand police and the Cobra 209 battalion to locate and eliminate the threat.

The Inspector General of Police (IG – Operations) disclosed that the Naxalites were plotting a major attack. Advanced weaponry, including firearms, was recovered from the group, signaling the severity of their intentions.

As the search teams closed in on the Naxal hideout, the Naxalites opened fire, prompting an intense exchange of gunfire. In the ensuing battle, a male and a female Naxalite were killed, while two policemen sustained injuries. The slain female Naxalite is believed to be Mahto’s wife, a revelation adding a significant dimension to the operation.

The encounter continues, with security forces maintaining a tight cordon around the area. Updates will follow as the operation progresses.