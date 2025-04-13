Threat letter alarms Ranchi court

A letter laced with threats and intent has set off alarms across Jharkhand’s judicial and law enforcement circles. Sent via speed post to the Ranchi Civil Court, the communication targets an NIA court judge with a clear warning of an attack within a month, and expect a coordinated jailbreak to free Maoist leaders Prashant Bose and Sheela Marandi.

The contents of the letter, as confirmed by police sources, are explicit. It not only threatens the life of the judge but claims that shooters have already been paid and plans have been set in motion to break into jail custody.

The envelopes—two in number—carried differing sender names, indicating a deliberate attempt to mask identity or possibly implicate others. A mobile number was also mentioned, traced back to Arun Kumar of the Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board.

Following this revelation, an FIR has been registered at Kotwali Police Station against four individuals: Arun Kumar, a private firm named Anamika Enterprises Pvt Ltd, a man named Saket Tirkey, and one unidentified person.

Investigating officials are yet to determine whether these names are genuine actors in the plot or have been falsely implicated to mislead authorities.

Police forces have since sprung into high alert, especially within the Ranchi Civil Court premises where the NIA courtroom is located. Judge security has been significantly enhanced, and every visitor is now subject to strict scrutiny.

Inspector Adikant Mahato, the officer in-charge of Kotwali station, confirmed that senior police officials were informed promptly, and necessary intelligence inputs are being gathered.

The letter’s reference to Prashant Bose and Sheela Marandi adds a chilling dimension to the case.

Bose, widely known as ‘Kishan Da’, is a central figure in the CPI (Maoist) structure, arrested in late 2021. His wife, Sheela Marandi, too has remained on the radar of multiple security agencies.

Both are held in high-security custody, and any attempt to orchestrate their escape is not merely a threat to legal order but to the broader internal security fabric of the state.