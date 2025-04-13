‘Join Jharkhand – Where Every Turn Tells a Story’: Tourism roadshow in Kolkata opens new doors

The two-day Tourism Roadshow organized by the Jharkhand government’s Tourism Department in Kolkata successfully created a platform for investors and industry representatives.

The event not only highlighted the historical and cultural ties between Jharkhand and Bengal but also opened new avenues for partnerships and tourism potential.

Chief Guest Mr. Sudivya Kumar, Jharkhand’s Tourism Minister, in his inaugural speech, shared the rationale behind selecting Kolkata for the event.

“Jharkhand and Bengal are not just neighbours; we are two pages of a shared legacy. From the travels of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu to the British Bengal Presidency, our traditions, flavors, and values are deeply intertwined,” he said.

The minister further elaborated that a majority of tourists visiting Jharkhand are from West Bengal, which was another reason Kolkata was chosen as the venue for the roadshow.

He added, “When tourists from Bengal visit the villages of Jharkhand, they are referred to as ‘Changers,’ a term that symbolizes the cultural bond we share.”

Mr. Kumar also pointed out that the tourist experience in Jharkhand is unique, saying, “Come to Jharkhand, where waterfalls don’t just flow with water, but with music; where mountains are not just heights but hold stories within; and where every journey is an experience in itself.”

High-level B2G (Business to Government) meetings were held with prominent industry groups such as Ambuja Neotia, Polo Towers, Peerless Hotels, Hotel Sonar Bangla, and others. These discussions focused on tourism investments, infrastructure development, and potential partnerships.

The minister emphasized that the government is dedicated to boosting investments in this sector and establishing Jharkhand as the next major tourist destination.

During the event, Tourism Secretary Mr. Manoj Kumar presented a detailed overview of tourism development prospects in Jharkhand, highlighting the government’s incentives and the opportunities available for investment in the tourism sector. The presentation was aimed at providing a new direction to Jharkhand’s tourism industry.

In conclusion, the minister remarked, “The Jharkhand government is alert and dedicated. We are ready to make our state your next destination. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mr. Hemant Soren, we are committed to giving new dimensions to tourism in Jharkhand.”

The two-day roadshow not only attracted investors but also gave Jharkhand’s cultural and natural heritage a fresh identity. The event reinforced the fact that Jharkhand’s tourism potential is now on the path to reaching new heights.