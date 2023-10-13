1984 Sikh riot victims started getting justice after 2014: Shah

nion home minister Amit Shah said the victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots started getting justice only after the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in the year 2014. He said this addressing an event organized here by Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, on Friday.

Shah said Modi formed an SIT and reopened 300 cases pertaining to the 1984 riots, and the process of sending the guilty to jail started. Shah stressed that he called it a “start” because several cases were still on, adding that the government will ensure that justice is delivered soon in the remaining cases.

Many inquiry commissions were formed in this regard before 2014, but were all in vain as they did not yield any result, he added.

He said it was after many years, the process of extending compensation of Rs 5 lakh to next of kin of the 3,328 victims was also being done now by the Modi government. “In the last 9 years, the government led by PM Modi has taken historic initiatives for the welfare of our Sikh sisters and brothers,” he added.

Shah hailed the contributions of the Sikh community and paid glowing tributes to them for their service towards the nation, society, and humanity, saying that the country will always be indebted to the sacrifices made by the Sikh gurus.

Shah said be it the country’s fight for freedom, fight against Mughals or fight against the British, Partition or sacrificing for securing the borders, the Sikh community has always been leading from the front.

The home minister also said the whole world today is following the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev at a time of religious strife. Shah also praised the Sikhs for moving ahead, equally taking both religion and karma along.

He also mentioned that under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Modi gave citizenship to those Sikhs, who wanted to come here from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.

BJP national secretary and former DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the overwhelming presence of the Sikh brethren to felicitate the home minister sends out a loud and clear message that Sikh community stands for peace, progress, and prosperity of the Sikh community and country.

He also expressed gratitude towards Shah for his encouraging words.