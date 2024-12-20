18.5-foot-long Indian rock python rescued from Odisha village

Forest officials on Friday rescued an 18.5-foot-long adult Indian rock python, which had strayed into Rajendranarayanpur village situated in close proximity of Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha’s Kendrapara district.

The giant reptile had strayed into a cropland from the protected forest area of the park. After spotting the poisonous snake, locals informed forest officials, who rushed to the site to rescue it.

The reptile had sustained injuries. It is under treatment by veterinarians and will be released into the wild after its full recovery, forest officials said.

Pythons are generally not considered dangerous to humans, although large specimens are powerful enough to kill an adult human being. Unless provoked, pythons never attack humans. On occasion, pythons have been found attacking humans in self-defence, the forest officials added.