13-year-old boy found dead in mother’s clothes in Delhi

Dead body of a 13-year-old boy was found hanged in his house in suspicious conditions, while his parents had gone to a market leaving him behind at home. Surprisingly the boy was found wearing his mother’s clothes when his body was recovered from his home.

The incident is said to have occurred on Sunday in the Najafgarh area of Dwarka, Delhi.

The body of the boy was brought down by the family members, when they came to know about the incident and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was officially declared dead.

On information of the incident a police team from Najafgarh police station reached at the hospital and took the custody of the dead body for post-mortem. After the post-mortem on Monday the body was handed over to the family.

Police have seized the electronic gadgets of the deceased and sent them for forensic analysis. It is being claimed that the boy was in a habit of making Instagram reels and he might have accidentally hanged himself, while making reels.

According to a police official, investigation in the matter is being conducted to find out the reason for suicide by the 13 year old boy. However, it is yet to be ascertained that he has accidently committed suicide, while making reels.

Police is also investigating to know, whether it is a case of suicide or if there is any foul play in the matter.

An inquest proceeding has been initiated.