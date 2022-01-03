13 injured as under-construction bridge collapses in Jammu

At least thirteen people were injured in Jammu’s Samba district after an under-construction bridge collapsed in the Vijaypur area on Sunday.

Those injured were rescued by J&K Police and referred to the hospital for treatment.

The bridge is being constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) over the Devika river at Ramgarh-Koulpur.

The middle section of the bridge collapsed following which a JCB was called to remove the debris.

A huge crowd also gathered near the mishap site.

A rescue operation was immediately launched and the injured, mostly labourers working at the site, were evacuated to hospital.

Condition of two of them was stated to be “serious”.

The seriously injured were referred to the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu for specialised treatment.

The cause of the accident was not known immediately.