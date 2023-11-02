12-year-old boy issues death threat to Kerala CM

A 12-year-old boy on Wednesday evening made a call to the Kerala Police Control room issuing a death threat to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The police received the call at around 5 pm.

The museum police registered a case in connection with the incident under Sections 118(b) and 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act against the phone number used to make the threat, the police said.

The police are verifying if there was anyone else behind the call.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a Class VII student from Ernakulam made the death threat against the state chief minister. On being asked whether a minor boy made that call as stated in news reports, the police said a detailed investigation is being conducted in the incident.

