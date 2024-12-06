12 killed in 2 road accidents in UP

At least 12 people were killed and 9 others injured in two separate road accidents in Chitrakoot and Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh during the past 24 hours.

Six people died and five were injured in Chitrakoot early Friday. Six people were killed and four injured in Pilibhit late Thursday night.

A report from Chitrakoot said there was a massive collision between a truck and a SUV on the highway under Raipura police station area of Chitrakoot district. Six people died in the accident while five were seriously injured.

According to the information received, the speeding truck coming from Raipura side while the SUV was coming from Prayagraj, collided at around 5.30 am. According to eyewitnesses, the collision was so strong that the SUV was blown to pieces.

The six deceased were identified as Nanhe (65), Hariram (45), Mohan (45), Ramu (45), Mangna (65) and Ramswaroop Yadav( 60). The injured have been referred to Prayagraj.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the horrific road accident in Chitrakoot. He has expressed condolence to the families of the deceased. Officials have been instructed to reach the spot immediately and make arrangements for proper treatment of the injured.

Another report from Pilibhit said a vehicle carrying a bride’s family, after Dawat-e-Walima, went out of control on Tanakpur Highway and collided with a tree and fell on a roadside ditch lateThursday night.

Six people, including the bride’s father, died in the accident while four were seriously injured. The dead include five from Khatima and one from Amriya area of Uttarakhand.The accident took place at around 10.30 pm.

Apart from the bride’s father Manzoor Ahmed, Sharif Ahmed (50), Munni (65), Rakib (10) , driver Akram, and Bahabuddin (60) died in the accident.