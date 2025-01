Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday expressed deep shock and anguish over tragic road accident on Ferozepur-Fazilka road in which 11 people were killed and 15 were left injured.

Expressing profound grief and sorrow over the accident, he shared his heartfelt sympathies with the members of the bereaved families.He prayed to the almighty to give them courage to bear this irreparable loss in the hour of crisis and grant peace to the departed souls.

Mann said that he was in constant touch with the administration and was regularly monitoring the situation.The Chief Minister said that he had already directed district administration to provide free treatment to all the injured adding he wished them a speedy recovery.

Advertisement