Kerala Assembly sees heated exchange over drug abuse, CM irked by ‘Mr Chief Minister’ remark

A heated exchange erupted in the Kerala Assembly on Monday between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the opposition during a discussion on the rising incidents of violence and drug abuse in the state.

Senior Congress leader and former Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala initiated the discussion, strongly criticizing the LDF government for its inaction against juvenile delinquency, youth violence, and the increasing use of synthetic drugs.

He alleged that the surge in school and college violence, as well as mass murders, was primarily due to rampant drug abuse. Chennithala further accused the government of failing to implement significant anti-drug initiatives even after nine years in power.

The debate took a dramatic turn when Chennithala repeatedly addressed Chief Minister Vijayan as “Mr. Chief Minister,” prompting an irritated response from Vijayan. Rising from his seat, the Chief Minister questioned whether this form of address was appropriate.

“What message is Chennithala trying to convey to society? It is not enough to keep saying ‘Mr. Chief Minister’ and asking questions. One must understand the real issues the state is facing,” Vijayan retorted.

In response, Chennithala defended his choice of words, asserting that there was nothing inappropriate about addressing the Chief Minister in this manner.

“The Chief Minister has no authority to dictate how I deliver my speech. I have the right to speak as I choose. Addressing him as ‘Mr. Chief Minister’ is not unparliamentary,” Chennithala argued.

At this point, Opposition Leader VD Satheesan intervened, criticizing Vijayan’s reaction.

“You are the Chief Minister of Kerala and head of the Home Department. You will be held accountable. Why are you showing such intolerance? We are not here to merely echo what the government wants us to say,” Satheesan remarked.

Despite the tense exchange, Vijayan insisted that the discussion should remain focused on the pressing issue of drug abuse and violence rather than on unnecessary remarks.

Chennithala had moved an adjournment motion to debate the rising incidents of violence and drug abuse, particularly in the wake of recent murders involving a youth in Venjaramoodu and a school student in Thamarassery.