Yadav congratulates Rekha Gupta after announced as Delhi CM

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Wednesday congratulated BJP MLA Rekha Gupta after chosen as the Chief Minister of Delhi and expressed hope that she will work towards safeguarding the interests of the people of the national capital.

In a post on X, Yadav wrote, “My congratulations and best wishes to Rekha Gupta on being appointed as the Chief Minister of Delhi. Hoping that you will refrain from divisive politics, fulfil all your election promises, and work towards safeguarding the interests of the people of Delhi.”

In the recently concluded polls, Gupta won from Shalimar Bagh Assembly seat by defeating AAP’s Bandana Kumari.

Of the 70 Assembly seats, the BJP won 48 seats and AAP 22 seats. The Congress drew a blank.