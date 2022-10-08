11 dead after bus hits truck, catches fire in Nashik; PM, Maharashtra CM announce ex-gratia

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde condoled the loss of lives in the accident in which a bus collided with a truck and caught fire in Nashik city in the early hours of Saturday.

At least 11 persons, including a child, died and over 20 people were injured after a Mumbai- bound bus caught fire after a collision with a trailer truck in Maharashtra’s Nashik this morning said the city police adding that the injured people have been taken to hospital, as per the police. Prime Minister Modi and chief minister Shinde also announced ex gratia for the kin of the deceased.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of many people in a bus fire in Nashik. In this accident, I express my deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. I wish the injured people a speedy recovery,” President Murmu said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister’s office tweeted, “Anguished by the bus tragedy in Nashik. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones in this mishap. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected.”

PM further said that the ex-gratia of Rs two lakh will be given from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured in the accident.

नाशिक इथे झालेल्या बस अपघाताचे वृत्त व्यथित करणारे आहे. या अपघातात ज्यांनी आपल्या प्रियजनांना गमावलं त्यांच्याप्रती मी संवेदना व्यक्त करतो. जखमींना लवकर बरे वाटू दे ही प्रार्थना. अपघातातील पीडितांना स्थानिक प्रशासन सर्वतोपरी मदत करत आहे:पंतप्रधान @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 8, 2022

Chief minister Shinde also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of each of the deceased.

Shinde further said that the state government would bear the expenses of the treatment for the injured people in the unfortunate accident.

नाशिक येथे झालेल्या भीषण बस अपघातात ११ नागरिकांचा दुर्देवी मृत्यू झाला आहे. ही घटना अतिशय दुर्दैवी आणि मन सुन्न करणारी असून या घटनेमागील कारणांचा शोध घेतला जाईल. दुर्घटनेत मृत्युमुखी पडलेल्या नागरिकांना भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली… — Eknath Shinde – एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) October 8, 2022

Guardian Minister of Nashik, Dada Bhuse told ANI that the passenger bus was headed to Mumbai from Yavatmal when it collided with a truck which was on its way to Pune from Nashik. “All the injured are being treated in Nashik and the state government will bear all the medical expenses of those injured. CM has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh rupees each to the next of kin of those who died in this unfortunate incident. I am also going to the spot to assess the situation, Bhuse said.

“A luxury bus and a trailer truck collided with each other. A fire broke out due to the impact. 11 casualties so far. 30 people had started from Yavatmal and 19 people boarded the bus in the middle. They are being identified,” Nashik Police Commissioner Jayant Naiknavare said.

All senior officials including Colletor, Municipal Commissioner, and Police Commissioner are on the spot to coordinate rescue operations, the official said.

Nashik Administration has set up a control room and issued contact numbers for disaster management and the district civil hospital to give and receive more information about the victims in the mishap.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis offered his condolence to the families and said, “Deeply pained to know about the unfortunate accident of a private bus and tanker in Nashik. Heartfelt condolences to families who lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

He further said that all the injured were admitted to Civil Hospital and provided immediate assistance and for the coordination, MLA Devyani Pharande Tai too at the hospital.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

“A road accident in Nashik (Maharashtra) is heartbreaking. I offer my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this horrific accident and pray for the speedy recovery of those who are injured,” Shah said.