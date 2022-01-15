10kg IED defused in Bandipura

A 10kg improvised explosive device (IED) was defused by the bomb disposal squad in north Kashmir’s Bandipura district on Saturday.

The IED was detected by the police and 14 RR of the Army in an orchard in Bagh area.

The bomb disposal squad teams of the Army and police reached the spot and defused it without any damage.

A case has been registered and further investigations taken up in the matter.

Meanwhile, three Overground Workers (OGWs) of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were apprehended in Sopore area of north kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Police said that after a specific information, a joint check post was established by Sopore police, 22 RR of the Army and 179 battalion CRPF at Chinar crossing Darpora area of Zaingeer Sopore in the jurisdiction of Police Station Bomai.

During checking it was noted that three persons coming from village Gund Brath towards village Bomai were roaming in suspicious conditions and were subsequently asked to stop, but they tried to flee from the spot, however they were apprehended by the vigilant security forces.

Upon their personal search, two pistols, two pistol magazines, thirteen pistol rounds and a hand grenade were recovered from their possession.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested persons are OGWs of proscribed terrorist organisation LeT and have been providing logistical and other materialistic support to terrorists.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of law and further investigation is proceeding.