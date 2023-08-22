IED recovered on strategic Jammu-Srinagar highway

Security forces on Tuesday destroyed an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by terrorists on the strategic Jammu-Srinagar highway near Nagrota, the headquarters of the 16 Corps of the Army fighting terrorism in Rajouri and Poonch districts along the Line of Control (LOC).

The highway caters to the daily movement of convoys of Army and Central armed police forces, Amarnath and Vaishnodevi pilgrims, besides vehicles of locals.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu district, Chandan Kohli said a suspicious-looking object was spotted alongside the highway at Panjgrain in Nagrota.

Advertisement

It was examined and destroyed by a technical team and bomb disposal squad through a controlled mechanism.

A case under the relevant sections has been registered and further investigation initiated, Kohli said.