With 10 new containment zones announced on Sunday, the total tally of COVID-19 red zones in the city has reached 43.

Containment Zones, also known as the red zones, are the area sealed by the district administrations after coronavirus cases are found in the locality.

Among the 10 new such zones, one is in the South West District, while nine are in South East Delhi, according to a list issued by the city government.

In South West Delhi, Gali number 5 and 5A, H-2A Block, Bengali Colony, Mahavir Enclave, have been sealed.

After the administration sealed the area, the Delhi government started ‘Operation SHIELD’ in the area.

Operation SHIELD — sealing, home quarantine, isolation and tracking, essential supply, local sanitisation and door-to-door checking — is used to control the spread of the virus, the Delhi Health Department said.

Nine locations in South East Delhi were also sealed, including House number 811 to 829 and 842 to 835 — Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part II, Delhi.

The second area is House number 1,144 to 1,134 and 618 to 623 — Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part II, Delhi.

Similarly, Gali number 16, Kachhi Colony in Madanpur Khadar, Extension, Delhi; and Mehela Mohalla, Madanpur Khadar, Extension, Delhi were also sealed.

In South-East Delhi’s Abu Fazal Enclave, two areas have been made containment zones — H-Block and E-Block have been sealed.

Three locations in East of Kailash — in South-East Delhi — were also made containment zones: House number 97 to 107 and House number 120-127, Kailash Hills; E-Block (E-284 to E-294); and House number 53 to 55 and 25 in Shera Mohalla, Garhi.

Delhi government’s ‘Operation SHIELD’ has completely stopped the transmission of coronavirus in Dilshad Garden with no new cases reported in the last 10 days.

Dilshad Garden — a densely populated area of the national capital — had the potential to become a hotspot even before Nizamuddin Markaz became one, after a woman infected at least eight people, including a mohalla clinic doctor.

On March 26, J and K, L and H pockets of Dilshad Garden and G, H, J, Blocks, old Seemapuri became the first two containment zones of the city.

After a positive COVID case is found in an area, a geographical marking is sealed and announced as the containment zone to contain the spread of the virus.

The containment zones — created to map the local transmission of the disease and prevent the contagion from spreading — are announced by the office of the district magistrate. It completely shuts the movement of the common people with the authorities taking care of the essential supplies. The area and the houses in it are sanitised properly.

So far, several pockets in the city have been declared containment zones, including parts of Nizamuddin, Dilshad Garden, Vasundhara Enclave, Kalyanpuri, Pandav Nagar, Krishan Kunj, Khichripur, Malviya Nagar, Sangam Vihar and Patparganj.