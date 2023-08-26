10 highlights from PM Modi’s speech at ISRO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with ISRO scientists to congratulate them on the successful Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission. During his speech, he made several significant points. Here are some highlights of PM Modi’s speech at ISRO.

1. National Space Day:

Prime Minister Modi declared that August 23rd would henceforth be celebrated as ‘National Space Day’ in India to mark the triumphant landing of Chandrayaan-3’s lander on the Moon. He declared, “On August 23rd, India proudly raised its national flag on the lunar surface, and from this moment forward, this day will be recognized as National Space Day in India.”

2. National Pride on the Moon:

He conveyed pride in India’s accomplishment, stating, “We have placed our national pride on the Moon. We have achieved what no one has done before. This is India today, a courageous India.” He continued, “This is the India that brings rays of light even to the darkest of zones.”

Advertisement

3. Emotional Moment:

PM Modi shared his emotions regarding the historic moment when the touchdown was confirmed. He expressed, “I can vividly recall that day in my mind, each second replaying itself. When the touchdown was confirmed, that moment became eternal, one of the most inspirational moments of this century. Every Indian felt that victory was their very own.”

4. International Recognition:

PM Modi emphasized that numerous nations had extended their congratulations to India and acknowledged ISRO’s role in this accomplishment. He commended the scientists and expressed, “No amount of applause can sufficiently recognize their efforts.”

5. Paving the Way for Humanity:

He underscored that this achievement wasn’t solely India’s triumph but one for all of humanity. “Our pioneering path to the Moon will inspire every nation to reach for the lunar surface. This is a source of immense pride.”

6. Testing Soft Landing:

PM Modi disclosed that ISRO scientists had fabricated a simulated lunar surface at their research facility for testing the lander’s soft landing capabilities. He conveyed his unwavering confidence in the mission’s success, affirming. “The lander was destined for success, having successfully cleared numerous tests prior to its lunar journey.”

7. Naming the Lunar Spot:

The Prime Minister made a significant announcement in his speech at ISRO. He christened that the area on the Moon where Chandrayaan-3 had made its historic landing as ‘Shivshakti point.’ This name holds deep cultural and symbolic significance, paying homage to India’s rich heritage.

8. Appreciation for Women:

In his speech at ISRO, He commended the efforts of women at ISRO and women throughout the nation for their crucial contributions to the mission’s success. PM Modi also incorporated a Sanskrit shloka, emphasizing the pivotal roles women play in both creation and transformation.

9. Tiranga Point:

They will designate the location on the Lunar surface where Chandrayaan-2 left its mark in 2019 as ‘Tiranga Point’. Explaining the reason behind this name, he said, “When every home has the tricolor, when every heart carries the tricolor…” He underscored that failure is a passing phase.

10. Third row, First row, ISRO:

Today, we have leaped from the third row to the first on the international stage. “Third row se first row tak aane mein ISRO jaise sanstha ki bhumika rahi… aapne aaj ‘Make in India’ ko chand tak pahuncha diya.” It translates to “ISRO has played a significant role in our journey from the third row to the first… you have today taken ‘Make in India’ to the Moon.”