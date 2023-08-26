Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists involved in India’s Chandrayaan 3 mission and congratulated them for the successful soft landing near the south pole region of the Moon. Addressing the scientists at ISRO Telemetry Tracking & Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru, the Prime Minister said that August 23, the day India’s moon mission Chandrayaan 3 landed on the lunar surface, will be celebrated as National Space Day.

“On 23rd August, India hoisted the national flag on the Moon. From now onwards, that day will be known as National Space Day in India”, the prime minister said.

Chandrayaan 3’s touchdown point will be known as “ShivShakti Point”

The prime minister also hailed the contribution of women scientists in the Moon mission and said that the spot where Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Vikram landed will be known as ‘Shivshakti’.

“Women scientists played a key role in Chandrayaan 3. This ‘Shivkshakti’ point will inspire the upcoming generations to use science for the welfare of people. The welfare of people is our supreme commitment,” PM Modi said.

Referring to Chandrayaan 3’s landing near the little-explored south pole region on the lunar surface, which is also called the dark side of the Moon, the prime minister said India always thinks uniquely and goes to “dark zones” to illuminate the world.

“This is India, which thinks innovatively and uniquely. This is the India which goes to dark zones and illuminates the world by spreading light,” he added.

India created history on August 23 after its ambitious Moon mission Chandrayaan 3 successfully achieved soft landing on the lunar surface. Chandrayaan 3’s lander Vikram, which also carried a rover named Pragyaan with it, landed near the little-explored south pole region on the Moon. Its rover Pragyaan has already started carrying out the mission and data collection work.

“Failure is not final”

PM Modi also said the place where Chandrayaan 2 crash landed on the lunar surface will be known as “Tiranga” as it will remind us that failure can’t be the final outcome.

“The spot on the lunar surface where the Chandrayaan-2 left its footprints will be known as ‘Tiranga’. This will be an inspiration for every effort made by India. it will remind us any failure is not final…,” he added.

Chandrayaan 2 was a moon mission predecessor to Chandrayaan 3. It was launched in July 2019 but resulted in partial success after it crashed on Moon. However, its orbiter was successfully placed in Moon’s orbit and currently helping Chandrayaan 3 in sending Vikram Lander’s data to the Earth.