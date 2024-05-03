Rahul Gandhi, Dinesh Pratap Singh are ‘crorepatis’

Congress candidate Rahul Gandhi and Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate and minister in Yogi Government Dinesh Pratap Singh have filed their nomination papers for Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat here on Friday and as per their affidavits, both of them are crorepatis.

In his nomination papers, Rahul Gandhi has declared his movable assets worth more than Rs 9 crore, whereas the immovable property is said to be worth Rs 11 crore. Rahul Gandhi is M Phil in Education from Cambridge University.

Dinesh Pratap Singh has shown his annual income of more than Rs 22 lakh. Apart from this, he has disclosed his movable assets of more than Rs 1 crore and his wife’s movable assets of more than Rs 34 lakh.

And he has given details of his immovable property worth more than Rs 2 crore, while in the name of his wife he has mentioned the value of more than Rs 40 lakh. Dinesh Pratap Singh’s education is Graduation.