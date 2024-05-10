Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan organises its first ever Festival of Dance and Culture – Kaleidoscope -2024

Celebrating the Ruby Jubilee Year, Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan organised its first ever Festival of Dance and Culture – Kaleidoscope -2024 on Friday as a tribute to the founder of Springdales Dr Rajni Kumar, who had a passion for dance and music.

For the past 14 years, Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan, has been topping the country in co-curricular Activities.

Welcoming the guests to the Dance Fiesta, Dr Jyoti Bose, Director, Springdales Schools suggested that the multicultural dances were carefully chosen and could be distinguished from each other in expression, choreography, costume and style.

In her address, the Chief Guest for the occasion, Padma Shri Prof Rita Ganguly, an accomplished Dancer, Musician and Vocalist congratulated the school for such immaculate performances and providing unique experiences to the students.

Applauding the budding dancers, Prof Ganguly complimented them for emoting so flawlessly and highlighted that each item had its own distinct flavour.

Also present on the occasion was the Guest of Honour Dr Meenakshi Gopinath, Former Principal, Lady Shri Ram College, University of Delhi.

Paying tribute to the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, Peace House presented “Billie Jean”, a timeless pop classic. While the students of Unity House transported the audience to the fields of Hungary with their presentation ‘Magyar Szureti Napok’, the colourful dance of Amity House brought to the stage the vibrant culture of Africa.

The students of Endeavour House, presented a contemporary dance enactment, ‘Women in Chains’, unveiling the paradoxes of our ‘modern’ world where access to education is both a beacon of hope and a shackle of despair. Spreading the hues of Indian culture, the dancers of Freedom House reminded of the verdant paddy field of Kerala through their Onam dance ‘Thiruvathirak Ali’.

While Equality House presented a folk dance in Shantiniketan style, the Kathak Performance by the dancers of Felicity House took the audience to the rain drenched plains of Lucknow, and the dancers of Forward House introduced the audience to the Manipuri culture through graceful folk dance of the state.

Forward House was awarded the First Prize. Amity House and Felicity House received the Second and Third Prize respectively. Mehak Das and Aditi Barua bagged the Trophies for the ‘Best Solo Performers’.