‘Shilpkala Utsav’: Women artisans showcase folk, tribal art during 3 days craft bazaar

The three-day craft and textile fair ‘Shilpkala Utsav’ kickstarted in the capital on Monday 10th of October after a hiatus of two years. This annual women’s artisans’ crafts bazaar organized by the All India Women’s Conference (AIWC) will have exhibits by more than 60 women artisans from 19 Indian states showcasing India’s rich cultural heritage and is themed around folk crafts, tribal art, and Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

It was inaugurated by Bishweshwar Tudu, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs and Jalshakti and H.H. Rashmi Rajya Lakshmi Bhanjdeo Maharani of MayurBhanj, Odisha at Aga Khan Hall, Bhagwan Das Road.

This direct artisans-to-consumer platform is aimed at the empowerment of women artisans and the promotion of crafts. AIWC offers free stall spaces to selected women artisans and does not take any share from their sales.

“We are delighted that Shilpkala Utsav, a unique platform to promote women artisans across the country, is back after a two-year pandemic break. This 12th edition is themed around Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav showcasing a variety of tribal arts and crafts. We urge you to visit in large numbers and support the cause of the artisans,” says Sheela Kakde, AIWC President.

At the bazaar, a variety of modern, traditional, and tribal handcrafted collections of Textiles, Paintings, homewares, Jewellery, and Accessories are being showcased by artisans, entrepreneurs, AIWC Branches, AIWC short stay homes, and Army Wives Welfare Association.

“The celebration of art and crafts has been at the heart of our endeavor. It is always challenging to get women artisans from the grassroots but we succeeded in enrolling new participants each year and keeping buyers interested in traditional handmade crafts. This year, Shilpkala Utsav showcases many unique handicrafts registered as Geographical Indications,” says Ritu Singhal, convener, of Shilpkala Utsav.

What: Shilpkala Utsav

Where: Aga Khan Hall, Bhagwan Das Road

When: October 10 to 12

Timings: 10.30 AM to 7:30 PM

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House on Blue and Violet Lines