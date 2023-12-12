Governor to inaugurate 4-day folk, tribal arts festival

Governor C V Ananda Bose will inaugurate the Kala Kranti Lok Mahotsav, a festival of folk and tribal arts of eastern India at Santiniketan in Birbhum district on 14 December. The festival will have folk and tribal music and dance, rituals, food, crafts and exhibition and will be held at Srijani Shilpagram, Shantiniketan, Bolpur from 14-17 December.

The event will be organised by Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre, Kolkata under Union culture ministry. Folk and tribal artists from eight states, including Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Manipur, Sikkim, Tripura and hosts West Bengal will participate in the four-day cultural show.

Bihu dance of Assam, Jhijhiya dance of Bihar, Kadsa dance of Jharkhand, ThangTa dance of Manipur, Sambalpuri dance of Odisha, Hojagiri dance of the Reang community of Tripura and dance of primitive tribal people of Bengal, the Toto tribal dance will be main attractions of the colourful cultural festival. Amit Adhikary, in-charge of Srijani Shilpagram said that more than 750 folk artists from the eight states will be participating in this fourday festival

