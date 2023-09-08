India to showcase traditional tribal art at G20 summit

India is showcasing a wide range of traditional tribal art, artifacts, paintings, pottery, textiles, organic natural products and many more at the ‘Tribes India’ pavilion here as part of the G20 Summit on 9-10 September.

Padmi Shri awardee Paresh Rathwa, a renowned artist of Pithora art, would be present and giving a live demonstration of the richness and ritualist art revered by Rathwa, Bhilala, Naik and Bhil tribes of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. This passionate approach to the age-old art has not only revived India’s cultural richness but also generated curiosity the world over.

Gond painting from Madhya Pradesh and Saura painting by artisans from Odisha is captivating to the eye. Besides the Angora and Pashmina shawls from the high altitudes of Leh-Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh, woven by the Bodh and Bhutia tribes are ‘not to be missed’. The colourful jewellery by the Konyak tribe of Nagaland appeases the eye.

Advertisement

The richness of the Maheshwari silk sarees from Madhya Pradesh is worn during religious functions and auspicious events. Add it to Eri or “Millenium Silk”, so delicately made by the Bodo tribe from Assam which gives richness a new dimension altogether.

Dhokra jewellery, carved out of molten metals, beads, colorful glass pieces, wooden balls gives it the ethnicity, exoticness and richness. This traditional jewellery is natural themed and ethically sophisticated. Tribal artisans from West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are the architects of these pieces of intrinsic art.

Grace and beauty are so delicately carved out of Meena tribal artisans of Rajasthan in the Metal Ambabari craft. These products are crafted using enameling which is the art of colorings or decorating a metal surface by attaching delicate designs of flowers, birds, etc. on the surface. This gives a unique traditional grace and serenity to the households where such crafts are displayed.

Natural products such as Araku Valley coffee, honey, cashews, rice, spices from various states of India including Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra on display are a few among the many products promoted by TRIFED.

All these along with many other products are being showcased at Tribes India pavilion that depicts Unity in Diversity, cultural and traditional collage, richness of heritage of the nation, all under one roof.