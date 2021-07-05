India is participating at the Cannes Film Market 2021 virtually due to the current pandemic and the second time India is participating through Virtual India Pavilion. The virtual pavilion will be showcasing Indian cinema across linguistic, cultural and regional diversity, with the aim of forging an increasing number of international partnerships in the realms of distribution, production, filming in India, script development and technology, and promoting film sales and syndication.

The focus of the virtual India Pavilion is to celebrate the centenary year of the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, promoting India as an important shooting destination for world cinema and co-production between Indian filmmakers and their global counterparts. The focus will also be on celebrating [email protected]

The virtual India pavilion will be inaugurated by Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Information & Broadcasting; Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises, Govt of India, on Tuesday, 6th July 2021 at 3 PM (IST).

(YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GdHFiFowOEI)

The inaugural session will also be addressed by Amit Khare, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India; H.E. Mr Jawed Ashraf, Ambassador of India to the Republic of France and Principality of Monaco; Ms Neerja Sekhar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Prasoon Joshi, Writer, Poet, and Chairman, CBFC; Subhash Ghai, Filmmaker & Educationist, Chairman, Mukta Arts Ltd and Ekta Kapoor, Joint MD, Balaji Telefilms.

The virtual India Pavilion will be attended at www.cannes-india.com

