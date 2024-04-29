‘No disciplinary action against E P Jayarajan over his meeting with Javadekar’

The CPI(M) state secretariat, which met here on Monday amidst the controversy over LDF convener E P Jayarajan’s revelation about his meeting with BJP leader Prakash Javadekar, has not recommended any disciplinary action against the senior party leader.

At a press conference held here, after the party state secretariat meeting, CPI-M state secretary MV Govindan said Jayarajan will continue as the LDF convenor.

” EP Jayarajan will continue as the LDF convener. Nothing has happened to initiate disciplinary proceedings against him,” MV Govindan said, and he added that the claim that he (EP Jayarajan) had met BJP leader Shobha Surendran in Delhi and Thrissur is false.

Jayarajan has been instructed to take legal action Sobha Surendran and that anti-communism is behind the allegations,” MV Govindan said

Govindan stated that Jayarajan had informed the party that a planned move was being made against him and the party.

The CPI-M state secretariat has accepted Jayarajan’s explanation that Javadekar had arrived at his son’s residence unannounced but he had quickly left the house after exchanging some pleasantries with the BJP leader.

“Jayarajan had only an innocent role in this,” Govindan said. He also said that Jayarajan was instructed to end his relationship with broker Nandakumar.

KPCC president K Sudhakaran had stirred up a storm on Thursday, accusing EP Jayarajan of secretly plotting to defect to the BJP by opening a secret communication channel with the party’s leadership.

CPI-M suddenly found itself in a quandary after BJP leader Sobha Surendran endorsed K Sudhakaran’s accusation.

BJP leader Shobha Surendran revealed that EP Jayarajan held discussions with her and other party leaders on joining the BJP. Negotiations regarding Jayarajan’s entry into the BJP had been almost completed, she said and added that chief minister Vijayan is aware why Jayarajan has withdrawn from his attempt to join the saffron party. She said Jayarajan withdrew from the move following threats from the CPM leadership in Kerala.

Meanwhile, responding to the development, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan said CPI-M in Kerala does not have the guts to raise a finger against EP Jayarajan who spoke to BJP as the CM’s agent. He said CPI-M and the Chief Minister are afraid to take action against EP Jayarajan.