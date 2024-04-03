LDF, UDF have links with banned terrorist organisations: Javadekar

Kerala BJP Prabhari Prakash Javadekar, on Wednesday, alleged that the CPI-M-led LDF and the Congress-led UDF have links with banned terrorist organisations.

He said the links that the LDF and the UDF hold with banned terrorist organisations pose a threat to national security.

Speaking to media persons, Javadekar said the country and the voters of Kerala are seeing the connection of Congress with terrorist organisations with extreme concern.

Stating that the SDPI is the political face of the Popular Front of India (PFI), a terrorist organisation banned by law, Javadekar alleged that the two fronts in Kerala are accepting support from the SDPI. This association is not only confined to Kerala but is extended to other states too.

He said on many occasions, the voice of Congress turns into the voice of Pakistan, terrorist organisations and China. Congress leaders in Kerala should answer to this. Rahul Gandhi, VD Satheesan, Sashi Tharoor and K Sudhakaran are silent on this, he said.

Even as the decision of the SDPI to support the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in the Lok Sabha elections in Kerala has become a controversy, KPCC President K Sudhakaran on Wednesday said the Congress and the UDF have not sought SDPI’s support. Whoever cast their votes in favour of Congress and UDF would be welcome.

Speaking to media persons in Kannur, Sudhakaran said no candidate would say he won’t support from the people.

The SDPI, on Monday, announced its support to the UDF in the Lok Sabha elections. SDPI’s Kerala President Ashraf Moulavi said they decided to support the Congress as they are leading the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc against the BJP at the national level.