Lt Gen Nanavatty: An infantry officer with a difference!

“Shooting Straight”, the gripping biography of Lt Gen Rostum Kaikhushru Nanavatty, talks about the exhilarating journey of the decorated and accomplished infantry officer who saw action in Nagaland, Sri Lanka, Siachen and Jammu and Kashmir.

Meticulously researched and written by Arjun Subramaniam, an accomplished military historian, the book offers a close look at soldiering, command and leadership in turbulent times. It offers a glimpse into counterinsurgency and counterterrorism operations, operations by Special Forces, high-altitude operations and ‘No War No Peace’ contingencies.

Advertisement

The book, effectively divided into 13 chapters, throws light on Lt Gen Nanavatty’s early days with Gorkha regiments, peacetime soldering, working with PARA Commandos, and the covert war in Baramulla.

Advertisement

As described by his colleagues, Lt Gen Nanavatty is known for his operational acumen, stellar leadership qualities and most importantly, the ability to speak ‘truth to power’. There have been many mentions in the book where the soldier has been critical of the armed forces in dealing with a particular exigency.

Case in point is his description of the employment of the Indian Army’s PARA Commandos in neutralizing the LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam) leadership in late 1980s.

“…the operation was doomed from the start due to several reasons ranging from hasty planning, lack of synergy between stakeholders, and the LTTE being partially prepared for the assault after they intercepted IPKF’s (Indian Peace Keeping Force) radio transmissions,” he says in the book.

“Shooting Straight” also depicts Nanavatty’s command tenure as GOC 19 Infantry Division between June 1993 and December 1994 during the peak of turmoil in Jammu and Kashmir.

Author Subramaniam deftly pens down the changes brought by Nanavatty in the operation of the security forces in the tumultuous region.

“Nanavatty was severely critical of the static ‘bunker’ based method of deployment of the police and paramilitary forces at Baramulla (in Jammu and Kashmir). He strongly recommended the option of an urban city grid based on fortified police stations from where patrols with specific tasks could be sallied forth,” says the book.

The writer says since Nanavatty’s instructions were at variance with orders from higher formations, he felt obligated to put them down in writing to protect his subordinates.

“…we are being naive if we believe that the solution lies in the mere neutralization of terrorists. Conflict resolution demands simultaneous and vigorous implementation of political, social, economic, administrative, psychological and security strategies,” Nanavatty is quoted in the book.

Heaping praises on the book, former CEO of PepsiCo Indra Nooyi says, “A beautifully written book on military leadership, filled with lessons that are relevant across domains and disciplines.”

Syed Akbaruddin, former permanent representative of India to the United Nations, says, “A compelling read on the complex challenges of soldiering and leadership in an era of grey zone warfare.”

Lt Gen Nanavatty retired from service in 2003. He was awarded the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal for his command of the Siachen Brigade; the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal for his work in Baramulla; and the Param Vishisht Seva Medal.