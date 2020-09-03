Indian Army, in its continued focus to rehabilitate the ex-insurgents, facilitates them with self-employment projects in the state of Assam. One such recent project was “Manufacture of Tamul Plates” as now operationalized at Borrangajuli Village of Tamulpur district.

As a pilot project, few ex-cadres are being engaged in making of these bio-degradable and cost-effective Tamul plates which can be used in catering services to serve meals in offices/institutes or at any social gatherings.

The project is conceived and executed by Indian Army in coordination with Aseem Foundation, a Pune based NGO.

“The project largely aimed at improving economic conditions and providing an opportunity to earn through self-employment for these ex-cadres,” said, Lt Col Harsh Wardhan Pande, Spokesperson – Ministry of Defence, Tezpur.

The project is currently providing employment to ex-insurgents and is planned to be further expanded in terms of scale and scope. To augment this project and its capacities additional machines were also being purchased this year.

The Pune based NGO – Aseem Foundation is planning to market the product in Maharashtra and Assam thereby generating more sales and resulting earning thereby to improve financial conditions of the employees (Ex-Cadres).

In the interim, the venture has already transformed the life for Mr D Sagar and Mr Roshan Chhetry as now they have realized their inner potential and have contributed financially towards their personnel and family needs.

The raw material for the plates is collected from farms located in remote villages and the finished product is supplied to establishments and institutions as far forward as possible. The success of the pilot project can be gauged from the response of the locals who have requested to replicate the project in many more areas.

The ex-insurgents’ families are happy since it would offer them an opportunity for dignified earning and living. The villagers are also excited since the Tamul leaves and barks which were earlier being thrown as waste are being commercially made viable.

The local youth are being engaged for collection and stocking of raw material to help the teams.

The success of this project will stimulate mushrooming of more such ventures leading to Engagement – Empowerment – Employment of the youth of Assam. This project will further facilitate constructive mainstreaming of more ex-cadres and contribute towards Surakshito, Vikashito, Sarbashrestha AXOM.