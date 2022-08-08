Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 8

Let’s know what astrology and the planets have in store for people born under different sun signs. Astrology reveals the effect of planets today.

Aries

Take care of health and set things in order. At the beginning of the day, you may suffer from any financial loss, which can spoil the whole day. Visit a relative who has not been keeping too well. Sharing food with beloved in candlelight. Web designers have a very good day. Concentrate all your attention as you are likely to shine. Some may also get overseas opportunities. Today, you can spend an evening with an office colleague, although in the end, you won’t be much appreciative of the time you both have spent together and think of it as a waste. You keep getting jokes about married life over social media, but today you will get really emotional when the startling beautiful facts about your married life will come afore you.

Taurus

Take care of your well being otherwise things might take a turn for the worse. Those who are operating small-scale businesses can get advice from their close ones today, which can benefit them financially. Some people will tend to promise more than they can deliver-Forget about such people who just talk and give no results. Don’t say some mushy things to your sweetheart today. Support and appreciation from seniors will raise your morale and confidence. Listen to the advice given by others-if you really want to be benefited from today. After a bad phase of misunderstanding, the day will bless you with the love of your spouse in the evening.

Gemini

Do some mental exercise by reading something interesting. People who had invested somewhere are likely to suffer a financial loss today. Domestic work will be tiring and become a major cause of mental stress. Interference of others will cause friction. This is a wonderful day to negotiate with new clients. Excellent day for social as well as religious functions. Your spouse might act too self-centered today.

Cancer

Health-related problems might bring discomfort. Monetary gains will be from various sources. Look after the needs of children besides beautification of the house. Homes without children are soulless despite being orderly. Children add a bounty and joy to homes. Romance rules your heart and mind. Today your artistic and creative ability will attract a lot of appreciation and bring you unexpected rewards. Today, you’ll plan to reorganize your house and clean the mess, but will not get any free time today. It’s a good day to romance with your better half.

Leo

A very good day from a health point of view. Your cheerful state of mind will give you the desired tonic and keep you confident. Certain important work will come to a halt due to a bleak financial position. Friends and spouses bring comfort and happiness to you otherwise a dull and slow day. Today, your lover will not be able to share his/her feelings openly in front of you, which can upset you. Your rivals at work will get the result of their bad deeds today. You will try to devote your time to your lover, but due to some important work, you will not be able to do the needful. Your days’ planning might get disturbed due to your spouse’s urgent work, but at last, you will realize that it happened for good.

Virgo

Success from past ventures lifts your confidence. Today, your account will be credited with the money from your debtor without any prior notice, which can surprise you and make you happy. Friends and family members provide you with encouragement. Be alert as chances of losing friendships are high on the card today. Lectures and seminars that you attend today will bring new ideas for growth. You need to work on your shortcomings, and for this, you should make time for yourself. Your spouse might get too engrossed with his/her work today, which will make you feel really upset.

Libra

You would get relief from the tensions and strains of life which you have been experiencing for a long. It is the right time to change your lifestyle to permanently keep them a bay. Financial position will improve through speculation or unexpected gains. The day starts with good news from close relatives or friends. Sudden romantic encounters may confuse you. Good day to start a new venture in partnership. All are likely to be benefited. But think before joining hands with partners. Pending problems need to get sorted out soon and you know that you have to start somewhere- so think positively and start putting effort today. You might fall in love with your spouse again today because he/she deserves it.

Scorpio

Your energy level will be high. Today, you may spend your money on getting a defective electronic item fixed. Give proper time to your family. Let them feel that you care for them. Spend your quality time with them. Don’t give any chance to complain. Today, you will know that your love partner is the one who will love you till eternity. You will feel special at work today. You would want to give time to your family members at the end of the day, but you may get into an argument with someone close to you, which can spoil your mood. If you and your spouse are not feeling very happy these days, you are going to have mad fun today.

Sagittarius

Your childlike nature will surface and you will be in a playful mood. Any issues related to money can get solved today and you can attain financial benefits. You are best to avoid issues that could cause arguments with loved ones. Do not doubt the fidelity of your beloved. Natives under this sign managing small businesses may incur losses today. However, you mustn’t worry if you are working hard and putting efforts in the right direction. In such a way, you will definitely get good results. You need to remember that god helps those who help themselves. People around you might do something that will make your life-partner fall for you again.

Capricorn

Start meditation and yoga for physical gain, especially mental toughness. An increase in income from past investments is foreseen. Make sure you have the approval of everyone before you make changes to your home environment. Romance suffers and even your precious gifts/presents do not do the magic today. A wonderful day for those in the creative fields as they receive long-awaited fame and recognition. A spiritual leader or an elder provides guidance. The laziness of your partner might disturb many of your tasks today.

Aquarius

Overall health will be fine but travel will prove hectic and stressful. Financial hassles seem to get over as your parents extend support. A perfect day to fix up something exciting and entertaining with friends. Romance comes your way as friendship turns deeper. Join hands with people who are creative and have similar ideas as yours. Time to re-assess your strengths and your future plans. The health of your spouse may keep you worried.

Pisces

Try to put your high energy to good use today. Today, with the help of a close friend, some businessmen are likely to gain monetary benefits. This money can overcome many of your troubles. Take the help of your family when you feel lonely. It would save you from depression. It will also help you in taking sensible decisions. Chances of meeting an interesting person on the card. You would be appreciated for your ability to act swiftly during the need of the hour. The elders of this zodiac sign can go and meet their old friends today in their free time.