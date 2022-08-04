Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 4

Let’s know what astrology and the planets have in store for people born under different sun signs. Astrology reveals the effect of planets today.

Aries

Be an optimistic and look at the brighter side. Your confident expectations open the door for realization of your hopes and desires. You’ll come to understand the fact today that investing often proves to be very beneficial for you, as any old investment made by you an offer profitable returns. Parental help in your decision would help you immensely. Wedding bells for some while others will find romance to keep them in high spirits. You need to put your intelligence and influence to sort matters at work. Be polite and charming to every one whosoever stands in your way-Only a selected few will know the secret behind your magic charms. The day is exclusive in your regular married life, you will experience something really unusual today.

Taurus

Unwanted thoughts may occupy your mind. Try to engage yourself in physical exercise because an empty brain is a devil’s workshop. Your efforts to save money can fail today. Although you do not have to worry about it, as the situation will soon improve. Do not let your relatives and friends manage your finances or you could soon be surpassing your budget. Wrong communication or a message might make your day dull. Businessmen under this zodiac sign may have to go on an unwanted work-related trip. This can mentally stress you out. Working natives must avoid gossiping at the office. Today, you will use your free time and try to finish the incomplete tasks which were not attended in the past. If you want the day to go well, just don’t utter a single word if the mood of your spouse is off.

Gemini

Avoid oily and spicy diet. Financial hassles will be eased out with the help of your friends. Children could make the day very hard for you. Use affection weapon to keep their interest and avoid any undue stress. Remember love begets love. Sudden change in romantic mood may upset you highly. Defer new project and expenses. In any case, you should not waste your precious time. Remember to cherish the time, as once its gone, it won’t ever come back. Married life comes with some side-effects; you may face some today.

Cancer

You must take complete rest to recharge your body otherwise the fatigue could cause pessimism in you. Money position improves as delayed payments are recovered. Unexpected good news later in the day brings happiness and cheers for the entire family. Beloved will be in a romantic mood. New partnership would be promising today. Today, you can spend a whole day by yourself in a room reading a book. That would be your perfect idea of spending a day together. Your spouse will do something really special for you today.

Leo

Avoid oily and spicy diet. You will emit a positive aura today and step out of your house with a good state of mind, but your mood can get affected due to any of your precious items getting robbed. Your careless attitude will make parents worry. You need to take them in confidence before starting any new project. Lovers will excessively be considerate of family feelings. Take advantage of new moneymaking ideas that strike your mind today. Time to re-assess your strengths and your future plans. Your spouse will appreciate you today praising all nice about you and falling for you again.

Virgo

For a contented life improve your mental toughness. You will make good money today- but try not to let it slip through your fingers. Visit to a religious place or to a relative seems likely on your cards. Love life brings hope Pending projects and plans move to take a final shape. Today is one of those days when things will not move the way you want. Your life partner might care extra for you like an angel today.

Libra

You might feel slightly run-down mentally and physically- A little rest and nutritious food will go a long way in lifting your energy. You will come up with brilliant new ideas that will bring financial gains. Emotional risk will go in your favour. Romantic feelings will be reciprocated today. Overseas news and business offers for some. A distant relative can visit your house without any prior notice, which can consume most of your time. Today, you will realize that all the vows taken on your marriage were true. Your spouse is your soulmate.

Scorpio

Sheer pleasure and enjoyment for those venturing out to have fun. Those who commit tax evasion can get into big trouble today. Therefore, you are advised not to commit such acts. For some- a new arrival in the family brings in moments for celebration and party. Plan something special for the evening and try to make it as romantic as possible. Work at office will gain momentum as colleagues and seniors extend full cooperation. You will not mind what people think of you today. Rather, you will prefer not meeting anyone in your spare time and enjoy the solitude. Your spouse had never been so awesome. You might get a nice surprise from the love of your life.

Sagittarius

Your evening will be marked with mixed emotions which can keep you tense. But there is no need to worry much-as your happiness will give you more joy than disappointment. If you were asking a debtor to return your money from a long time, and s/he was avoiding it, then today is your lucky day, as s/he can return your money unexpectedly. The jovial nature of family members will lighten up the atmosphere at home. Be careful somebody may flirt you. You will have problems in convincing your partners to stick to your plans. The beginning of the day may be a little tiring, but as the day progresses, you will start getting good results. At the end of the day, you will be able to find time for yourself and put it to use by meeting someone close to you. Your relatives might cause some harm your marital bliss today.

Capricorn

Think twice before speaking. Unknowingly your views could hurt someone’s sentiments. You can acquire money from an unknown source today, which will resolve many of your financial troubles. Abstain from doing any shady business. For your own mental peace, it’s important that you do not indulge in any such activities. Your love will reach a new height. The day will begin with the smile of your love, and end in the dreams of each other. Your dominating attitude will bring criticism from your colleagues. Today, you can get so busy watching a movie on TV or mobile that you will forget to do your important tasks. Life is going to be really wonderful today because your spouse has planned something special.

Aquarius

Avoid confusion and frustration to maintain mental clarity Expenditure rises but rise in income takes care of your bills. Elders and family members provide love and care. All those complaints and grudges in your relationship will vanish on this amazing day. If you were trying to talk to someone at work since long, you might get lucky today. Natives of this zodiac sign need to understand themselves a bit better today. If you feel lost somewhere in the crowd, then take time for yourself and evaluate your personality. The world might doom today, but you won’t be able to come out of the arms of your life-partner.

Pisces

You are likely to enjoy some sporting activity which will maintain your physical fitness. New contracts might look lucrative but will not bring gains as desired- Do not make hasty decisions when it comes to investing money. Children may bring in some thrilling news. Likely to face disappointment as date program may fail. Venture into partnership with enterprising people. Today, to make good use of the free time you have on your hand, you can plan to meet your old friends. An old issue might crop up in between you two during a humorus discussion, which will eventually convert into an argument.