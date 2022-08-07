Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 7

Let’s know what astrology and the planets have in store for people born under different sun signs. Astrology reveals the effect of planets today.

Aries

Keep your poise as you are likely to confront some difficulties otherwise-it may put you in some serious trouble. Especially control your anger which is nothing but a short madness. Lack of money can be the reason for discord in the family today. In such a situation, think well before talking to other family members and seek advice from them. Do not be rude to your guests. Your behaviour will not only upset your family but may create a void in relations. May find someone to experience the ecstasy of love. Charity and social work will attract you today-You can make an enormous difference if you give your time to a noble cause. Today, you might go out with your life partner and spend a wonderful time together. Today, you may realize an old mistake of yours and become upset because of that.

Taurus

Work pressure and discord at home might bring some stress. Today financial losses seem likely if you invest in the words of others. Work hard for the welfare of your family. Your actions should be dictated by love and positive vision and not by greed. Try harder you will definitely be luckier as it is your day today. In your free time today, you can play any game. However, there is a possibility of an accident taking place, which is why you must remain alert all the time. Today, you and your spouse will have a really deep soulfully romantic talk. Sitting beneath a tree’s shade will mentally and physically relax you and make you realize the lessons of life.

Gemini

Blood pressure patients could take the help of red wine to lower their blood pressure and keep cholesterol under control. It will further relax them. Money can be required anytime, so plan your finances and start saving now as much as possible. Children will make you feel proud of their achievements. Love journey is sweet but short-lived A spiritual leader or an elder provides guidance. Your plans might get disturbed due to an unexpected guest, but it will make your day. Watching movies on TV and chit-chatting with your near and dear ones – what can be better than this? It is the kind of a day you may have today if you try a bit.

Cancer

Feeling of insecurity/disorientation could cause dizziness. A neighbor of yours may come to ask you for a loan today. You are advised to check their credibility before lending money, otherwise, there can be money loss. Go out with close friends who understand your situation and your needs. Your day-to-day will be immersed in the colors of love, but you can argue with your beloved over something old during the night. Today, a relative of yours can visit you without any prior notice, due to which you will have to devote your time to tend to their needs. Today, you might go out with your life partner and spend a wonderful time together. It is going to be a day with more religious activities such as visiting a temple, offering something to the needy, and practicing meditation.

Leo

Today, your health is expected to be healthy. Due to your good health, you can plan to play with your friends today. Today, you will be able to earn money without any help or assistance. Make sure you have the approval of everyone before you make changes to your home environment. Romance would be pleasurable and highly exciting. Today people will pass compliments-which you have always wanted to hear. Your partner might do something fabulous unintentionally, which will be really unforgettable. You will fully support your colleague in case his/her health suddenly worsens.

Virgo

Work pressure and discord at home might bring some stress. According to the household requirement, you can go out with your spouse to buy some valuable items, which can make your financial situation a bit tight. Friends and spouses bring comfort and happiness to you otherwise a dull and slow day. Your smile is the best antidote for your beloved’s unhappiness. Even though you will have ample free time, you won’t be able to do anything that can satisfy you. Those who say that marriage is all about sex, lie. Because today, you will know what true love is. Expressing your happiness makes people related to you happy as well.

Libra

Likely to get happy news. If you were asking a debtor to return your money for a long time, and s/he was avoiding it, then today is your lucky day, as s/he can return your money unexpectedly. Older relatives are likely to make unreasonable demands. Try to control your speech as your harsh words can mar the peace and perturb the smooth pace of the ties with your sweetheart. Today, to make good use of the free time you have on your hand, you can plan to meet your old friends. You might experience a tough and bold side of your spouse today, which might make you feel uncomfortable. The beginning of your day will be spectacular, which will make you energetic throughout the day.

Scorpio

A friend may test your open-mindedness and tolerance power. You should be careful not to surrender your values and be rational in every decision. A new financial deal will get finalized and fresh money rolls in. Your witty nature will make you popular at social gatherings. You should learn some lessons from your defeats as proposing today may backfire Your personality is slightly different from others, and you like to spend time alone. Today, you will get time for yourself but will be occupied by office work. Your married life will get stressed today due to a lack of daily needs. It could be about anything like food, cleaning, other household work, etc. Your worries may prevent you from enjoying your life to the fullest today.

Sagittarius

Cheer up as good time ahead and you will have additional energy. The money you had saved up for a long time can come to use today. However, the expenditure can lower your spirit. Forcing your opinion on children could annoy them. It is better to make them understand so that they can accept it. You may burn slowly but steadily in love. Traveling will make you see new places and meet important people. Wrong communication might create trouble today, but you will be able to manage it by sitting and talking. You know how to respect everyone while in the middle of a crowd, which is why you are too able to portray as well as create a good image in front of others.

Capricorn

You are going to enjoy the pleasure of leisure. You are very likely to attain monetary benefits from your mother’s side today. It is possible for your maternal uncle or maternal grandfather to help you financially. There may be opportunities to attend social functions- which would bring you in close contact with influential people. Those who stay away from their lover can miss them deeply today. Because of this, you can talk to your beloved on the phone for hours during the night. Today you will get a lot of interesting invitations- and a surprise gift could also be coming your way. You may take your partner for granted in a certain cases, which will lead to a fight. It is going to be a day with more religious activities such as visiting a temple, offering something to the needy, and practicing meditation.

Aquarius

You are likely to spend your time in sports to maintain your physical stamina. The economic side is likely to strengthen. If you had lent money to a person, you are expected to get that money back today. Children help you complete household jobs. You are likely to be misunderstood in a lover’s affairs. Disenchanted by money, love, or family, you can go to meet a spiritual teacher today in search of divine pleasure. An external party might try to create differences between you and your partner, but you both will manage it. Your simple behaviour helps to sustain simplicity in life. You need to remember this saying and follow what’s needed to make your life better.

Pisces

You would get relief from the tensions and strains of life which you have been experiencing for a long. It is the right time to change your lifestyle to permanently keep them a bay. Due to any member of your family falling ill, you may face financial problems. Although at this time, you should worry about their health more than money. A family get-together will see you occupy the center stage. Opportunities for a romance are apparent- but will be short-lived. Excessive use of TV or Mobile can result in a waste of time. The bad health of a child or any elder citizen at your place might give you tensions which will directly affect your married life. Spending some time with children may bring peace of mind and happiness.