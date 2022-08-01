Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 1

Let’s know what astrology and the planets have in store for people born under different sun signs. Astrology reveals the effect of planets today.

Aries

Take care of health and set things in order. A colleague of your office can steal one of your valuable items today. Hence, you need to remain careful and keep your items in check. By overcoming differences with family members- you will easily accomplish your goals. You can brighten your love life by visiting some picnic spots. Success is definitely yours- if you make crucial changes one step at a time. Students of this zodiac sign can get engrossed in their mobile phones for the whole day. You and your spouse will create the best memory of your married life today.

Taurus



Your rash behaviour may spoil the relationship with your wife. Think about the repercussions of your behaviour before doing anything silly. If possible go away to change your mood. Those who were going through a financial crisis for a long time can attain money from anywhere today, which will eliminate several life problems in an instant. The family front doesn’t seem to be happy and smooth. In the busy streets, you will realize that you are the luckiest because your sweetheart is the best. Defer new projects and expenses. Today, you should drive your vehicle carefully while coming back home from the office at night, otherwise, an accident may occur and you may fall ill for several days. You will have a series of quarrels that will make you feel like giving up your relationship. However, do not give in that easily.

Gemini



You are likely to enjoy the success of other people by praising them. Wise investments will only fetch returns- therefore be sure where you put your hard-earned money. You can remain disturbed due to the behavior of any member of the family. You need to talk to them. Use your discretion and power in love today. Travel is likely to improve your business contacts. Time to re-assess your strengths and your future plans. Romantic songs, aromatic candles, good food, and some drinks; the day is all about this with your spouse.

Cancer



Avoid discussing your illness. Engage yourself in some work to divert your attention from your ailment because the more you talk about your ailment the worse it gets. Those who are associated with the milk industry are likely to benefit financially today. Try not to say the wrong things at the wrong time-Be careful not to hurt the ones you love. Travel will promote romantic connections. You will feel that your creativity has been lost and you find it extremely difficult to make decisions. Today, you can spend a whole day by yourself in a room reading a book. That would be your perfect idea of spending a day together. Your partner might do something fabulous unintentionally, which will be really unforgettable.

Leo



A hectic work schedule may make you short-tempered. Those who invest their money in the stock market can suffer losses today. It will be better for you to become attentive and alert regarding your investments. This is the perfect day to attract the attention of others without doing much on your side. Your beloved will seek commitment. Promotion or monetary benefits for deserving employees. Today, you will have ample time to spend with your spouse. Your lover will feel overwhelmed at the attention and love s/he will get. Interference of outsiders will lead to disturbances in your married life.

Virgo



Avoid overeating and visit a health club regularly to stay fit. Investment in stocks and mutual funds is recommended for long-term gains. Good time to get involved in activities that include youngsters. Your day could be a little upset because of interruptions of family members of your spouse. Pending projects and plans move to take a final shape. Efforts made to improve your looks and personality will turn out to your satisfaction. Your spouse might feel unimportant today due to your hectic schedule, and he/she might show displeasure in the evening.

Libra



Take care of your well being otherwise things might take a turn for the worse. Pending issues become murkier and expenses cloud your mind. You should spend your spare time enjoying the company of children-even if you have to go out of your way to make that happen. Romantic memories will occupy your day. Long pending decisions get finalized and plans for new ventures get streamlined. It is good to spend time alone, but you can grow anxious over something going on in your mind. Therefore, we advise you to contact an experienced person and share your troubles with them. With just a little effort, the day might become the best day of your married life.

Scorpio



Likely to face some setbacks. Don’t lose heart but work harder to get desired results. Let these setbacks be the stepping stones. The relative will also help in a time of crisis. You will obtain benefits from commissions- dividends- or royalties. Evenings with friends will be highly entertaining and filled with pleasure. Those undertaking a small vacation with their beloved will have a highly memorable period. Associate with people who are established and can give you insight into future trends. Today, you can sit with your family members and talk about many important issues in life. Your words may be bothersome for your family, but you will be able to derive a solution. Your spouse will put the effort into making you happy today.

Sagittarius



Not a very good day for expectant mothers. You need to be more careful while walking. Certain important work will come to a halt due to a bleak financial position. Get everybody to your big party-You’ll have that extra bit of energy today which will make you organize events for your group. Wrong communication or a message might make your day dull. Venture into partnership with enterprising people. Perfect time to put new ideas to the test. The laziness of your partner might disturb many of your tasks today.

Capricorn



Get involved in activities that are exciting and keep you relaxed. You are most likely to attain financial profits today at night because any money lent before will come back instantly. Your interesting attitude would brighten up the atmosphere at home and fill it up with good vibes. You will get to see a new wonderful side of your love partner. Work quietly towards your goals and do not disclose your motives before you reach success. Tension filled day when several differences might crop up with close associates. There are chances that tensions between you and your spouse will escalate and it might not turn out to be good for your relationship in long term.

Aquarius



Today’s entertainment should include sports activities and outdoor events. Invest wisely. Your stubborn behaviour offends those at home and even your close friends. Emotional disturbances could trouble you. Those associated with foreign trade are expected to get the desired results today. With this, the working natives of this zodiac sign can make full use of their talent at the workplace today. Repeating things in life that are no longer important isn’t the right thing to do. By doing this, you are just wasting your time. Your spouse might affect your reputation a little bit adversely today.

Pisces

Health will be perfect today. Stick to your budget to avoid financial constraints. Small children keep you busy and bring you joy. Today, your lover may feel bad about one of your habits and become annoyed with you. Little manipulations and negotiations will bring unexpected gains. Looking at the position of the Moon, it can be said that you’ll have a lot of free time on your hands today, but won’t be able to utilize it as you want. Family tussles may affect your married life.