Anilava Chatterjee’s short film ‘Bishorjon’ quests for the past

After nine consecutive days of war, Goddess Durga defeated Mahishasura on the tenth day, Vijaya Dashami, the day that marks the victory of good over evil. But on this very day of celebration, Maa Durga returns to her abode, idols of the goddess are immersed in rivers. What stays back are the stale flowers, empty pandals and memories scattered all over in the abandoned streets of the city. Bishorjon brings in melancholy.

Anilava Chatterjee’s short film ‘Bishorjon’ decodes that. The story follows Olive Dasgupta, a boy who returns to the country after two years of pandemic. He takes her mother to her maternal house in Jhulonpur to take part in the ancestral Durga Puja at the native village. His mother reminisces the days of her childhood as they walked through the rural roads of their quaint village. A quest like zeal overtakes them on their journey to Jhulonpur.

‘Bishorjon’ casts Soumitra Bose and Bidipta Chakraborty in lead roles. In the words of the director Anilava Chatterjee, “Our entire life is a search. Sometimes a search to find new ways, and at times to get back to the old roads to search for our loved ones. Bishorjon is the story of that constant search.”

Speaking about the film actress Bidipta Chakraborty said, “This is my first film with Anilava and I really liked the story. While shooting the film it took us back to the childhood days and they have used the song in an amazing way. Surely it will take you on a walk down the memory lane.”

Produced by Greymind Filmz, the story is penned down and directed by Anilava Chatterjee. ‘Bishorjon’ released on the occasion of Maha Saptami and is currently streaming on Greymind Filmz Youtube Channel.