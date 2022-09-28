‘Onno Rupkotha’, a new Bengali film announced

Onno Rupkotha is an upcoming Bengali social drama directed by Ratan Maitra and produced by Joydeb Betal under the banner of Maa Simla Films.

The crux of the film revolves around Dr. Anirban Roy, who returns to his village after 26 years and finds that everything has changed, his childhood sweetheart also seems very different now. He recollects his old memories. The village is in the grip of tumultuous political influence and his grandfather is trying hard to protect the sentiments of the village. On one side, Anirban tries to mend up with his grandfather, and on another side he tries to fix things with Rupkotha. Now how he picks up the broken pieces and gets them in place is the story all about.

Actor Raj De will play the main protagonist in the film. It also casts Biswajit Chakroborty, Pujarini Ghosh, Sumit Samaddar, and others in prominent roles. Saurav Banerjee has taken charge of cinematography, and Priyanko is creating the music. The film has recently hit the shooting floors.