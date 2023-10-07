‘TMC will seek 5 seats in Assam’

In the beginning of 2022, Ripun Bora assumed leadership of the Assam Trinamool Congress after moving from the Congress. A member of the Rajya Sabha for Assam from 2016 to 2022, he has also served as the Minister of Education in the Congress led state government in Assam. As the newly appointed chief of the AITC in Assam, Bora has embarked on a mission to strengthen the party’s roots in the state. In an interview with Abhijit Deb, Bora sheds light on the AITC’s standing in Assam and his efforts to dispel the perception that the party is solely associated with West Bengal.

Q. What is Assam Trinamool Congress’s role in the INDIA Alliance and its outlook for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections?

A: I recently had fruitful discussions with our National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee Ji regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and seat sharing with other alliance partners of INDIA in Assam. In the context of the INDIA alliance in Assam, the Assam Trinamool Congress (AITC) has made some strategic decisions regarding its role in the state. We have sought five seats to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Assam. However, the party has made it clear that we will not contest in constituencies where sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Congress party are already present.

Q. Since its debut in Assam, the Trinamool Congress has not tasted much success electorally in Assam. Why?

A: It’s worth noting that the Assam Trinamool Congess has faced challenges in Assam since its debut in the state. The party has not enjoyed significant electoral success thus far. One of the primary reasons for this has been the BJP’s concerted effort to run a propaganda campaign against the party. They have portrayed the Assam Trinamool as a regional party from Bengal, branding it as a party exclusively for Bengali people. However, the party has countered this narrative by emphasising that it is a party for all communities and focuses on addressing the issues facing the people of Assam. BJP leaders in Assam invoke the name of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, who was a Bengali, while branding Mamata Didi, the leader of the AITC, as an outsider.

Q. What are the prospects of Assam TMC in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Assam?

A: Looking ahead at the 2024 parliamentary elections in Assam, the party is optimistic about its prospects. We are growing in strength, with an expanding support base. We are actively engaged in grassroots activities, conducting door-to-door campaigns and organising public meetings across the state. The response from the people has been overwhelmingly positive, and we believe that Mamata Didi is the leader who can effectively stand up to the BJP.

Q. What are the key issues on which the elections will be fought?

A: Assam Trinamool Congress emphasises its commitment to the state’s interests, causes, and heritage. We have expressed support for the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Additionally, we intend to champion the rights of tea garden labourers and adopt an inclusive approach to governance.

Q. There is a sizeable Muslim population in Assam. In West Bengal, there is a school of thought with which TMC enjoys an overwhelming support. Are you also hopeful that Muslims will support TMC in Assam?

A: Regarding the sizeable Muslim population in Assam, the AITC inded enjoys a significant support among Muslims in West Bengal. We hope that the Muslims in Assam will also rally behind the party. Muslims in Assam have experienced the governance of the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and believe that only the Trinamool Congress can effectively counter the BJP, which they perceive as a party that has marginalised the Muslim population in Assam. They stress that the AITC has a strong track record of protecting secularism, citing Mamata Didi’s rule in West Bengal as an example. In summary, the Assam Trinamool Congress is positioning itself as a viable alternative to the BJP in Assam, with a focus on inclusive governance and addressing key issues facing the state. We are optimistic about our growth and support base, particularly among the Muslim population, and are gearing up for a competitive performance in the 2024 parliamentary elections.