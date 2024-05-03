Women’s College, Calcutta: Bridging past ideals with present realities

For any educational institution, pursuing the ideology that led to its setting up and then constructing a bridge so that the best of the past and the present could be given to the students is undoubtedly a great task.

This has been silently done at the 87-year-old Women’s College, Calcutta. The present premises in Bagbazar were set up in the early 1980s. There are around 2,000 students in the college, along with 100 teaching and non-teaching staff. It offers 17 undergraduate and 7 postgraduate courses.

Dr Dhirendra Lal Dey, who had obtained a PhD from the United Kingdom, came to Kolkata and set up the Women’s College on Cornwallis Street to impart education to the girls following the ideology of Swami Vivekananda. Swamiji had said, “I want that education by which character is formed, strength of the mind increased, intellect expanded and by which one can stand on his own two feet.” He further said, “Education is the manifestation of perfection already in a person.” He always believed that education is the development of faculties, and it is the duty of the educational institution to help the students develop their faculties. It is interesting to note that after the formation of the college, Bata used to give footwear to the students twice a year, while refreshment was given to them from the college.

Advertisement

There are few colleges in Kolkata where the students, along with their studies, actively take part in social work.

Srijan, an organisation comprising past and present students, is doing social work around the year to assist girls coming from economically challenged backgrounds to become economically self-reliant. The girls from the nearby slums are given training in skill development, and they regularly take part in the cultural programmes organised by the college.

Based on the principle “earn while you learn”, the college authorities have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Wadhani so that AI training can be given to the students. The skill-based education is offered by Ramkrishna Math in Bagbazar, while Sri Sarada Math at Rashik Bhita gives the students training in computers. Spoken English classes are regularly held, and steps have been taken to offer courses in Japanese, which helps to fetch jobs.

The college, through WhatsApp messages, informs the students about job opportunities in the government and private sectors.

The recent development of the college is the result of the relentless work of its principal professor, (Dr) Anupama Chowdhury. She said in the past nine events, 876 big events had taken place in the college. On special occasions, like Environment Day, more than 35 programmes are held. The students go out in the neighbourhood to create awareness about the preservation of the environment. Three events, which include seminars and workshops on different topics, are held at the college almost every day.

The college has a very rich library and a huge collection of old books and periodicals. Prof. Chowdhury said the students are interested in reading books and using the library. Cine Club and Drama Club have helped the students gain first-hand knowledge of contemporary cinema and documentaries.

The college authorities have taken up a scheme to set up a new block where the history of Bagbazar will be preserved. Bagbazar has a rich heritage. The area had played an important role in the religious and cultural movements in Bengal. Sri Ramakrishna used to come to the house of Balaram Bose. At this house, Swami Vivekananda set up the Ramakrishna Mission on 1 May 1897. Mayer Bari is the house where Ma Sarada used to live, and it is now an international tourist spot. Sister Nivedita started her school on Bosepara Lane. Swami started Udbodhan, the Bengali monthly organ of the Ramakrishna Mission. The magazine has the record of uninterrupted publication for 125 years in any Indian language. Girish Chandra Ghose, the father of the Bengali modern stage, was born in Bangbazar along with Amritalal Bose and Kshirode Prasad Vidyabinod. The famous painter Nandalal Bose was a resident of Bagbazar. “We are carefully studying the book on Bagbazar’s history, titled Dhanya Bagbazar, to set up the heritage block,” said Prof. Chowdhury.

She said attempts are on to start courses in physics, chemistry, biology, and economics. “We have approached Calcutta University and hope that CU will clear it soon,” she said, adding, “Our students do well in the university examination. But that is not all; we want them to be effective individuals who will serve society in better ways,” she maintained.